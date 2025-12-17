Messi event fiasco: Another arrest in Salt Lake Stadium vandalism case, Suvendu seeks arrest of Bengal ministers

Bidhannagar South Police on Wednesday arrested another accused in connection with the vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The accused, Rupak Mondal, a resident of Chingrighata along EM Bypass, was identified through CCTV camera footage.

"CCTV camera footage showed this person's presence. We are talking to him and trying to find out the reason behind his act of vandalism at the stadium," the officer added.

Bidhannagar Police had earlier registered a suo motu case and arrested five persons identified as Basudev Das, Sanjay Das, Abhijit Das, Gaurab Basu and Subhrapratim Dey.

The main organiser of Saturday's programme, Shatadru Dutta, has also been arrested.

The matter is likely to be heard by the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Thursday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government on Wednesday began its investigation into the vandalism.

The team, comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, visited the stadium and later went to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate office nearby.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of TMC ministers Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose, both of whom allegedly hogged the spotlight at the marquee football event featuring Argentine legend Lionel Messi which witnessed widespread spectator rampage at the stadium on December 13.

Adhikari, also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, who was accompanied by some 30 BJP MLAs, paid an unannounced visit to the stadium to assess the damage caused, but failed to gain access to the stadium turf as the entry gates were locked.

He subsequently held a protest demonstration before the office of the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner which is located adjacent to the stadium, and demanded the release of all six spectators who were arrested on charges of vandalism and violence.

"A ticket sale scam took place over the Messi event, proceeds of which ran into several hundred crores and were received by the Trinamool Congress via its ministers Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose. The stadium chaos, which humiliated West Bengal before the international community, broke out because these ministers and their family members huddled around the football stars and were busy clicking selfies with them. I demand that both these ministers be arrested," Adhikari said.

The LoP also demanded that prices for event tickets must be reimbursed forthwith to spectators who were deprived of catching a glimpse of their favourite football icon despite paying hefty sums for gallery access.

Adhikari, alongside two other advocates, has moved a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention into the fiasco and prayed for setting up an independent probe panel, free of state government officers, to unearth both criminality and monetary fraud.

Adhikari and his colleagues, who made their way up to one of the stadium ramps, pointed at piles of unsold bottled water and beverages inside the stadium complex and alleged that the TMC leaders took "Rs 30 lakhs as cut-money" from the vendors for allowing those banned items inside the premises.

He was later heard shouting "thief thief" slogans outside the police commissionerate.

Adhikari said football fans who have been arrested in this connection will be given legal support, and the saffron party will also approach the court for quashing of FIRs filed against them.

Earlier in the day, at a press conference, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said it was a travesty of justice that those arrested were the ones who were duped after buying tickets at hefty prices.

Responding to Adhikari's allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said that the BJP leader should raise the issue on the floor of the assembly "instead of resorting to drama on streets".

"If Adhikari is so keen on cleaning up the system, he should also ask for an independent panel probe into the Saradha and Narada scams in which he too was involved. I have sincere doubts whether he will ever raise that demand," Chakraborty said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted Sports minister Aroop Biswas's resignation, while the state government show-caused the DGP and other senior officers, and suspended a deputy commissioner of police for the alleged mismanagement of the Lionel Messi event.

Responding to those developments, veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose said merely accepting Biswas's resignation from one of the portfolios he holds doesn't ensure his inability to influence investigations.

"Biswas wasn't just the state's sports minister. He is also the minister in charge of the state's power department whose budget is vastly different from that of its sports counterpart. He may have been temporarily removed from sports, but he continues to remain the power minister and that keeps him in a position from where he can very well influence investigations," Bose said.