From Mauritius, Cyprus to Ethiopia, PM Modi’s growing list of global honours hits 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added another international honour to his growing list on Tuesday, this time from Ethiopia, where he was conferred the country’s highest award, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The external affairs ministry (MEA) said in a statement that the honour was conferred on PM Modi for his contribution to strengthening the India–Ethiopia partnership and for his leadership on the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi is the first global head of state to receive the award.

Reacting to the honour, the Prime Minister said in a post on X on Wednesday: "Yesterday, I was also honoured to receive ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’. I accept this award with folded hands and humility on behalf of the people of India."

The Ethiopian honour adds to a growing list of top national awards conferred on Modi by foreign governments during his tenure. Several of these decorations are officially described as the highest civilian or national awards of the awarding countries.

In March 2025, Mauritius conferred on Modi the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK), called by the MEA as the country’s highest civilian award.

The honour was presented during Mauritius’ National Day celebrations on 12 March.

In June 2025, Cyprus awarded Modi the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Trinidad and Tobago followed on 3 July 2025, conferring on Modi The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s highest national award.

Brazil conferred on him the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross on 8 July, 2025. It is Brazil’s highest civilian award for foreign heads of state.

Several other awards received by Modi that are called the highest or top-tier honours of their respective countries include Kuwait’s Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, Sri Lanka’s Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, awarded to foreign heads of state, and Ghana’s Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.

It also includes Russia’s Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Bhutan’s Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Order of the Dragon King), France’s Legion of Honour at the Grand Cross level, Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdulaziz, Afghanistan’s State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, the UAE’s Order of Zayed, Maldives’ Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, Palestine’s Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, and Egypt’s Order of the Nile.

Narendra Modi has become the Indian prime minister with the highest number of international honours. With the latest award from Ethiopia, PM Modi’s tally of honours conferred by foreign governments during his tenure has reached 31.