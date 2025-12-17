India summons Dhaka envoy, cites extremist threats amid maritime security worries

India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah amid rising tensions and security threats targeting the Indian mission in Dhaka.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India "completely rejects the false narrative" being pushed by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," the MEA said.

While the ministry did not specify the incidents, it warned that extremist elements have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission.

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA added. "His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka."

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Dhaka's Jamuna Future Park had closed at 2 pm Wednesday due to security concerns.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," the IVAC said.

Trade is also feeling the impact of the simmering tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, a key market for Indian cable TV equipment, saw reduced participation at the 26th Cable TV Show due to visa constraints.

"Normally, around 400 Bangladeshi delegates visit the show. This time, visa availability became a major challenge due to various issues," said Pawan Jajodia, chairman (exhibition), Cable TV Equipment Traders and Manufacturers Association (CTMA).

After repeated requests to the Indian High Commission, only 60 delegates secured visas. He warned that the limited participation will affect cross-border trade engagement.

The threat is not limited to trade.

Eleven fishermen survived the capsizing of Indian vessel FB Paramita-11 near the India-Bangladesh maritime boundary on Monday after a Bangladeshi patrol vessel allegedly hit their trawler.

One fisherman, Rajdul Ali Sheikh, was killed with a "spear-like weapon," reported The Times Of India.

The survivors described an attack that nearly killed all on board. The fishermen arrived in Namkhana on Tuesday, with five still missing. Rajdul Ali Sheikh, assisting helmsman Rakhal Das, was killed by a "spear" as the trawler was hit.

Rakhal survived and is receiving treatment in Diamond Harbour. "The Bangladesh navy has killed my brother," said Rajdul's brother Sheikh Maharam, reported The Times of India.