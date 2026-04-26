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regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

Mercury likely to touch 44° in Delhi; Met department issues alert for heatwave-like conditions

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with an orange alert for heatwave-like conditions at isolated places by the evening

PTI Published 26.04.26, 12:17 PM
A vendor sells drinking water on a hot summer day, near the India Gate in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025.

A vendor sells drinking water on a hot summer day, near the India Gate in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. PTI picture

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with an orange alert for heatwave-like conditions at isolated places by the evening.

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The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said.

The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 43 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was 'poor' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 223, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Delhi India Meteorological Department (IMD) Air Quality Index (AQI) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
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