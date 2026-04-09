Odisha: Mass protest held at Master Canteen Square over ‘police excess’ against Rayagada tribals

People from various sections of society, including a former minister, lawyers, and social activists, on Wednesday staged a mass protest at Master Canteen Square here against Tuesday’s alleged police excesses against tribals in Rayagada.

The protesters demanded cancellation of the lease of the Sijimali hills, rich in bauxite, to the Vedanta group, and sought an immediate halt to road construction leading to the proposed mining site. They also demanded withdrawal of all “fabricated cases” against tribals, saying the hills, worshipped by local communities, must not be handed over for mining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite heavy rain in the afternoon, people gathered, holding placards and raising slogans against “corporate rule”, “police excesses” and rampant mining.

Former minister and senior BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said the chief minister welcoming industry leaders amid such reports sent a wrong message. He questioned the early morning police entry into Kantamala village and its motive, adding “corporate rule cannot be accepted”.

Swain called for a clear plan for managing natural resources while preserving them for future generations, stressing that tribal religious sentiments must be

respected.

On Tuesday morning, a violent clash between tribals and police over the road to the Sijimali bauxite mines left several injured. Both sides traded allegations, with villagers claiming police firing, tear gas and lathi charges, which police denied.

Villagers said police arrived early in the morning and tried to detain protesters. Lawyer and activist Biswapriya Kanungo alleged attempts to manufacture evidence and demanded release of jailed tribals and withdrawal of prohibitory orders.

General Secretary of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Mahendra Parida, said: “When a tribal chief minister was sworn in, we had high hopes that he would immediately implement the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act. But even after two years, the Majhi government has yet to implement the Pesa Act. Why is he not doing it?”

The Pesa Act empowers Gram Sabhas to manage local resources, including land, water and forests.

Convenor of the Orissa Chapter of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Pramodini Pradhan, questioned police action on women.

She said: “Police should be cautious while handling cases involving women. Earlier, police arrested many people, including a pregnant woman, who were protesting against mining in Sijimali area.”

The situation in Kantamala remained peaceful on Wednesday, though villagers expressed fear of fresh raids.

Chamuru Soren, assistant general secretary, Odisha Adivasi Adhikar Manch, warned mining could turn the area into a desert and stressed protecting tribal rights over Jal, Jameen and Jungle.

The Sijimali block, spanning Rayagada and Kalahandi with estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes, has been leased to Vedanta Limited, but protests continue against handing over the hills to a private company.