Masked men loot over Rs 21 crore cash and gold from SBI branch in Karnataka’s Vijayapura

PTI Published 17.09.25, 02:09 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in this district, making off with over Rs 20 crore in cash and gold ornaments, after tying up the staff, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday at the State Bank of India branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, they said.

In total, cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore have been stolen by the robbers as per the estimate of the bank authorities.

According to police, some three masked men came to the bank under the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives. The gang tied up the hands and feet of the staff.

They escaped with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crores, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate.

After committing the offence, they moved towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

"Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

