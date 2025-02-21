Maoists kill two men in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, accuse them of being police informers

Maoists have killed two men after accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

Baman Kashyap, 29, and Anis Ram Poyam, 38, were killed by unidentified assailants at their village Todma on Wednesday evening.

After being alerted, a team of security personnel rushed to the village, located deep in the forest on the Dantewada-Bijapur district border.

Kashyap, one of the victims, was working as a “shiksha doot (temporary visiting teacher)” at a government school in the area. A pamphlet of the Aaamdai Area Committee of East Bastar division of the Maoists, found at the spot, accused him of acting as a police informer.

Kashyap had provided information to Dantewada police about the movement of Maoists before the Thulthuli encounter of October 2024, the pamphlet alleged. On October 4, 2024, as many as 38 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages

in Abhujmaad.

With Wednesday’s killings, Maoists have killed seven persons in separate incidents so far this year in Bastar.

On February 6, the rebels killed a former sarpanch in Dantewada district, while a 30-year-old man was hacked to death in Aranpur of Dantewada on February 4. On February 3, Maoists hacked two men to death, one of them their former colleague,

in Bijapur.

On January 26, Maoists killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist). On January 16, the rebels killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur of Bijapur on the suspicion of being a

police informer.