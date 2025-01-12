Maoist rebels with Rs 43-lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Nine Maoists, allegedly involved in attacks on security forces and carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹43 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

The cadres, including two women, turned themselves in before senior officials from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here, citing disappointment with “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology and infighting within the outlawed outfit, Sukma superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

The SP said the surrendered Maoists were also impressed by the state government’s “Niyad Nellanar (your good village)” scheme, which aims at facilitating development works in remote villages and stated that senior cadres were on backfoot with the increasing pressure of security forces and setting up of police camps in interior areas.

Ransai alias Oyam Buska, 34, the commander of platoon no. 24 of Maoists, and Pradip alias Ravva Rakesh, 20, a member under a company wing of PLGA battalion no. 1, were carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh each.

Four other cadres carried a reward of ₹5 lakh, a woman Maoist carried a reward of ₹3 lakh, and two others, including a woman, carried a bounty of ₹2 lakh each.

Chavan said Ransai was allegedly involved in attacks, including the Jhara Ghati ambush in Narayanpur district in 2007, wherein seven policemen were killed; the 2007 Ranibodli (Bijapur district) attack, in which 55 security personnel died; the 2017 ambush in Burkapal (Sukma), where 25 CRPF personnel were killed and the 2020 Minpa ambush (Sukma) that killed 17 security personnel.

The other surrendered cadres were also involved in multiple attacks on security forces, the SP said.