'Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze,’ says Cong after US repeats Trump’s peace deal claims between India, Pak

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the US once again highlighted former president Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan.

The comment came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Trump deserves “tremendous credit” for his foreign policy achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio, speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, said President Trump “has brokered several peace deals, including the very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan,” adding that the administration’s approach was guided by whether it made the US “safer, stronger and more prosperous”.

Also Read Trump officials Rubio, Witkoff push Ukraine peace framework in Florida before Moscow talks

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh responded on X, pointing out that “on May 10, 2025, at 5:37 PM, Rubio was the first person to announce the abrupt stoppage of Operation Sindoor.”

“Subsequently, President Trump himself has made the claim at least 61 times in 6 different countries that it was due to his intervention that Operation Sindoor was halted,” Ramesh said.

He added: “Now Mr. Rubio has once again reminded the world of what Mr. Trump has been saying repeatedly. No wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze.”

Rubio continued his praise in the Cabinet meeting, saying, “If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational.”

He reiterated that Trump deserved “tremendous credit” for what he called the “transformational aspect” of US foreign policy.

Trump, meanwhile, repeated his long-standing assertion that he had resolved several global conflicts. “We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope,” he said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He again insisted he had brokered peace between multiple countries, including India and Pakistan, and argued that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the conflicts he claims to have ended.

Trump has maintained that within the first eight to nine months of his second term, he helped settle disputes involving India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and Congo.

He has also credited himself for resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would soon host Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Rwanda President Paul Kagame to sign a “historic peace and economic agreement” mediated by the US.

Since May 10, when Trump posted on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim more than 60 times.

New Delhi, however, has consistently rejected any suggestion of third-party involvement.

The ceasefire came after four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt the confrontation, but the political argument over who influenced the outcome continues.