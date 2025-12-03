Konark Festival and Sand Art Festival open with Odissi, Bharatanatyam and international sand displays

The 36th Konark Festival commenced on Monday with a captivating Odissi performance at the Sun Temple’s open-air auditorium, while the 15th International Sand Art Festival opened simultaneously at Chandrabhaga Beach with stunning displays of creativity.

The dual five-day cultural extravaganza offers visitors the chance to witness the finest in classical dance and sand artistry.

Inaugurating the dance festival, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “The Konark Festival plays a crucial role in preserving and protecting the rich cultural heritage of our country. It is not merely a stage for performances. It provides a platform where artistes and enthusiasts from India and abroad can experience and celebrate our traditional art forms.”

Celebrated as a portrayal of India’s cultural depth, the inaugural evening featured an Odissi recital inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, presented by students of renowned dancer-guru Sonali Mohapatra. The troupe also performed a piece centred on Goddess Durga.

Artistes of Shankarananda Kalakshetra, led by Ananda Shankar Jayant, captivated the audience with a Bharatanatyam presentation based on the Dasavatara. The festival is being organised by the state tourism department, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Odisha tourism development corporation.

The Sand Art Festival began at Chandrabhaga beach known for its serene ambience and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. This year, 143 artistes from India and countries including Spain, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Sri Lanka are showcasing their creations, adding a strong global flair.

Eminent sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik told The Telegraph: “It’s good to see increased participation of women this year. Cultural ambassadors from around the world have congregated here, bringing an atmosphere of festivity to Konark. The Konark Festival and Sand Festival have brought global attention to the town, providing a platform for artistic expression. There is a huge rush to Konark because of these ongoing festivals.”

Alongside the cultural events, the state government is organising a Subhadra Shakti Mela in Konark. Featuring 150 stalls run by women’s self-help groups, the fair showcases handicrafts, organic products and locally made goods. The government hopes the event will draw international attention to women’s enterprises. Launched last year, the Subhadra scheme aims to make women self-reliant through financial assistance and opportunities to produce and market their products.