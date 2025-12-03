Odisha displays oil content boards at anganwadis to curb unhealthy food consumption

Oil boards will be displayed in front of all anganwadi centres and child care institutions (CCI) in the state to educate people about the health hazards associated with high-oil foods.

The women and child development department has issued a directive to all district collectors, instructing them to ensure installation of the boards without delay.

The boards will highlight the approximate oil content absorbed in commonly consumed fried items such as samosa, pakora, aloo chop and other deep-fried snacks. They will also carry information on how excessive oil intake contributes to heart ailments, obesity, fatty liver disease and high blood pressure. The aim is to make people aware of the quantity of oil hidden in everyday snacks and how regular consumption can adversely impact long-term health.

To ensure wide outreach, the information boards will be bilingual in Odia and English. Officials said these institutions must actively encourage healthier food choices and prominently display health-promoting messages to reinforce behavioural change among children, caregivers and the wider community.

For uniformity across districts, the women and child development department has shared a prototype design that all centres must follow. Institutions may utilise contingency funds for printing and installation. “All steps should be taken to avoid delays in implementation,” an official said.

The state government has also decided to install similar information boards in all other residential facilities under district administrations so that health-awareness messaging reaches all vulnerable groups.

It is noteworthy that the government earlier issued instructions to all state-run institutions to strictly prohibit the sale of junk food on their campuses. These institutions were also directed to display “Oil and Sugar” boards in their canteens or cafeterias to warn people about excessive consumption of unhealthy ingredients.

The new initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s broader public-health campaign by making nutritional awareness visible at the grassroots level.