Mann rejects CBI probe in Randhawa suicide case, says Punjab police capable

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ruled out a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a warehousing corporation official in Amritsar, saying the state police is capable of handling the case and no one will be protected.

His remarks came after Union home minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha he would “immediately order a CBI inquiry” into the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa if all Punjab MPs submitted a written request.

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The issue was raised by Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla. Randhawa, a district manager with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, died on Saturday after allegedly consuming poison.

Also Read Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in suicide abetment case after warehousing officer’s death

A video surfaced in which he accused former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment. Bhullar resigned the same day on Mann’s direction and was arrested on Monday.

“We will conduct an investigation... the probe will be conducted in a proper manner. Punjab police is capable of carrying out the investigation,” Mann said. “An arrest has been made. His (Bhullar) remand will be taken (after producing him in a court).”

Mann said a chief secretary-level committee will also probe the case. “Whatever comes out of the probe, action will be taken as per law. If the involvement of any further conspirator is discovered, they will also be arrested,” he said.

“We do not try to shield anyone. For me, Punjab is one family,” the chief minister added.

Hitting back at Opposition parties demanding a CBI probe, Mann referred to past cases and questioned whether similar action was taken then. He cited the suicide of a senior Haryana IPS officer last year and said only the DGP was transferred.

Taking a swipe at Opposition leaders, Mann said BJP’s Sunil Jakhar, Congress leaders Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, along with SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia, had come together “just to abuse him”.

“Law and order is in control, only they (opposition leaders) are out of control. For them, this is the only issue,” he said.

Amritsar police have booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Randhawa’s post-mortem will be conducted at the government medical college in Amritsar by a board of doctors, under the supervision of an executive magistrate. Police said the process will be videographed and the family has agreed to it.

His cremation is expected later in the day.