MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes six-year-old neighbour, strangles her to death in Muzaffarnagar

The girl's family in their complaint alleged that Manveer (40) lured her to his room on the pretext of giving a toffee and then raped her, an officer said

PTI Published 03.01.25, 04:15 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her neighbour in his room at a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a village under Mansoorpur police station on Thursday night, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered and the accused was arrested early Friday following an encounter, Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav said.

Also Read

The girl's family in their complaint alleged that Manveer (40) lured her to his room on the pretext of giving a toffee and then raped her, the officer said.

Later, when she cried he strangled her to death, he said.

A search was launched to nab Manveer who was arrested following an encounter. The accused was injured in retaliatory firing by the police and was admitted to a hospital, the officer added.

The girl's family hails from Assam and works in a factory, the police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttar Pradesh Neighbour
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-attack convict's attorney seeks review of US court's decision to extradite him

India is seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case
Prime minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development projects, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building... aapda has to be removed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT