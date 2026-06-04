Malviya Nagar blaze: Delhi court sends hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody in connection with a blaze that erupted at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area here, leaving 21 people dead and dozens injured.

Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking the accused's custodial interrogation for four days.

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Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 (negligence conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Many of the victims of the fire that broke out in Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning were foreign nationals staying at the hotel while attending to relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

15 people currently admitted in Saket's Max Hospital

Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday said 15 patients injured in the fire at a hotel in the Hauz Rani area here are currently admitted and undergoing treatment; 13 of them are foreign nationals.

In a statement, the hospital said six patients are on ventilator support, and all are stable and showing signs of improvement. Nine patients are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and wards, and the overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable, the hospital said.

One patient is expected to be discharged later today, according to the statement.

The hospital said there are currently no extremely critical patients.

However, the nature and severity of injuries vary among patients, the hospital said.

It said doctors are closely monitoring a patient who underwent spine surgery on Tuesday.

The hospital is providing comprehensive treatment and regular monitoring to all admitted patients, it said.

A major fire at a hotel operating as a B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday left at least 21 people dead and several others injured, prompting an extensive rescue effort by emergency services.

The blaze broke out at around 9 am, leading to the deployment of multiple fire tenders and rescue teams. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the site as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-filled building, with some using ladders while others jumped from upper floors to save themselves.