MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 04 June 2026

Malviya Nagar blaze: Delhi court sends hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to 4-day police custody

Many of the victims of the fire that broke out in Flourish Stay B&B on June 3 morning were foreign nationals staying at the hotel while attending to relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 04.06.26, 04:03 PM
Police personnel keep a vigil at the spot a day after a fire at the Flourish Stay B&B killed at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, at Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Police personnel keep a vigil at the spot a day after a fire at the Flourish Stay B&B killed at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, at Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2026. PTI picture

A Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody in connection with a blaze that erupted at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area here, leaving 21 people dead and dozens injured.

Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking the accused's custodial interrogation for four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 (negligence conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Many of the victims of the fire that broke out in Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning were foreign nationals staying at the hotel while attending to relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

15 people currently admitted in Saket's Max Hospital

Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday said 15 patients injured in the fire at a hotel in the Hauz Rani area here are currently admitted and undergoing treatment; 13 of them are foreign nationals.

In a statement, the hospital said six patients are on ventilator support, and all are stable and showing signs of improvement. Nine patients are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and wards, and the overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable, the hospital said.

One patient is expected to be discharged later today, according to the statement.

The hospital said there are currently no extremely critical patients.

However, the nature and severity of injuries vary among patients, the hospital said.

It said doctors are closely monitoring a patient who underwent spine surgery on Tuesday.

The hospital is providing comprehensive treatment and regular monitoring to all admitted patients, it said.

A major fire at a hotel operating as a B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday left at least 21 people dead and several others injured, prompting an extensive rescue effort by emergency services.

The blaze broke out at around 9 am, leading to the deployment of multiple fire tenders and rescue teams. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the site as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-filled building, with some using ladders while others jumped from upper floors to save themselves.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Fire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress questions LIC's 'substantial' stake in Rajesh Exports after Sebi flags alleged fraud

Sebi says that there has been a massive misrepresentation of revenues spanning a five year period 2020/21-2024/25 that could amount to a staggering Rs 15 lakh crore, Jairam Ramesh pointed out
Lalit Modi
Quote left Quote right

(Dawood) took three hits at me...He missed three times...My son was kidnapped in London

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT