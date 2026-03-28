Maldives plans strategic flight expansion in India; strengthen bilateral travel ties

Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, announced on Saturday plans to expand its operations in India, aiming to attract around 2 lakh Indian tourists, as the country renews efforts to promote its destinations following a brief diplomatic strain after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep.

"We never had any issues with India. In fact, the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives has gone up. India is also our biggest trade partner," Ibrahim Iyas, Managing Director of Maldivian, told reporters.

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Maldivian operates five flights a week from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline is aiming to increase flights from India to the Maldives and is exploring options to start services from other parts of the country, especially southern states.

Apart from Maldivian, Indian carriers also operate flights to the Maldives from various airports across India.

"Last year, we had over 1.3 lakh Indian tourists visiting the Maldives. Moreover, we have more than 1 lakh Indians as permanent residents in the Maldives. So our airline has mainly been operating as an essential service," Iyas said.

He added that several private jets from India, mostly from Mumbai, also fly to the Maldives, bringing in tourists.

Ahmed Shafeeu, Chairman of Island Aviation Services Ltd, which operates Maldivian, said the airline has been engaging with tour operators and government departments to grow the tourism segment.

"This is not just for tourism to the Maldives but also to promote India as a tourism destination for Maldivian travellers," he said.

Shafeeu, who is also the Maldives’ Minister for Higher Education, said many people in India consider the Maldives an expensive destination, but more affordable options are available.

"Our guesthouse tourism has grown significantly over the years. From zero guesthouses, we now have over 900 offering budget-friendly stays on the islands. Those seeking luxury resort stays can opt for them, and we also offer packages combining resort and guesthouse stays for a varied experience," he said.

Mohammed Saffah, General Manager (Commercial – International) at Maldivian, said the airline is looking to expand its traveller base to include more Indian tourists, aiming to move beyond its role as an essential service and carry more tourists in both directions, with discussions underway to start operations from additional airports in India

"We are unable to confirm anything at this time," he added.

He noted that with the largest domestic network in the Maldives, Maldivian provides seamless connections for travellers arriving from India to destinations across the country, linking them to resort islands, local communities, business hubs, and essential services.

The Maldives has a tourism-driven economy, with the industry contributing about 60 per cent to its GDP.

The country is also exploring options to increase trade with India, as it depends on India for most of its imports.

"With the Vizhinjam port fully operational, we expect it to boost India’s exports to the Maldives," Iyas said.