Thursday, 23 January 2025

Jalgaon train accident: Death toll reaches 13, police identify eight victims

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of the 13 passengers

PTI Published 23.01.25, 10:40 AM
People gather after a train mishap, in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

People gather after a train mishap, in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, January 22, 2025. PTI picture.

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has gone up to 13 with the recovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police said on Thursday.

Some passengers of Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district Wednesday evening.

“Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards,” Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of the 13 passengers.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, said he will reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Train Accident Death
