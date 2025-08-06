MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 August 2025

Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 2,528 crore project for freight corridor between Vadhvan, Samruddhi e-way

The corridor is expected to open up market opportunities for various industries in Palghar, Nashik and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Our Web Desk Published 06.08.25, 02:24 PM
Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis. PTI picture

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for the construction of a 104.8-kilometre high-speed freight corridor connecting the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Palghar district with Bharvir in Nashik district, linking it to the Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway.

The corridor is expected to open up market opportunities for various industries in Palghar, Nashik and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is overseeing major infrastructure and connectivity initiatives in the state.

The high-speed expressway between Tawa in Palghar and Bharvir in Chandwad, Nashik, to be built at a cost of Rs 2,529 crore, is expected to be completed in three years. It will reduce the distance between the two points from 183.48 km to 104.9 km while the travel time will come down from five hours to around 1.5 hours.

“The improved connectivity will prove beneficial to small, medium and heavy industries, agricultural-educational institutions and IT companies as well as agro industrial centers. It will provide better employment opportunities and a strong market for locals,” said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Earlier, Fadnavis said, “Considering the limited expansion area along the coast of Mumbai, the concept of 'Fourth Mumbai' around the upcoming Vadhavan port will be important. India's largest port and a new airport will be built there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the airport there, and its further survey is underway. Also, since there are plans to extend the Bullet Train and Coastal Road to Vadhavan Port, this area will become a major urban centre.”

RELATED TOPICS

Vadhavan Port Mumbai Maharashtra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi cannot ‘stand up to President Trump’ due to US Adani probe: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid escalating rhetoric from the US President, who on Tuesday warned that tariffs on Indian imports — currently at 25% — would be increased “very substantially” within 24 hour
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I don't know anything about US imports of Russian goods. I'd have to check

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT