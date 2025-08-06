Viral video of Bilawal Bhutto saying 'Pakistan agents in Indian Parliament' is AI-made: Report

Fact checking website Alt News on Wednesday reported that the video showing Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declaring that ‘Pakistan agents are present in the Indian Parliament’ during an address to his country’s National Assembly is manipulated.

"Did Pakistani statesman Bilawal Bhutto state that the country had representation in Indian parliament? Social media users, including minister Kiren Rijiju, claimed so while targeting the Opposition. No, Bhutto did not. The video in question is AI generated," Alt News posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The split-screen footage purportedly shows Bhutto Zardari addressing the Pakistan parliament saying, “Who attacks in the dark of night? We can even spread our propaganda in front of the Indian Prime Minister in Parliament… Our people are sitting in their (Indian) Parliament.”

Alongside this, the clip also displayed Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s recent address in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor.

The real video showed Bhutto can be heard addressing the National Assembly on India’s Operation Sindoor and saying, “…Who attacks in the dark of night? Thieves attack in the dark of night. Cowards attack in the dark of night. If they had the courage, they would have declared war in broad daylight.

The visuals from this segment of the live stream were found to be identical to the one seen in the AI-generated video that was widely shared. But the Pakistani leader is not heard making the remarks about “people in Indian Parliament,” as claimed.

On August 2, Union minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X:, "Why did a Pakistani politician say, 'Our people are sitting in India's Parliament'?"

The statement comes at a time when the monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling BJP-led government and the Opposition, particularly during debates on sensitive issues like 'Operation Sindoor' and national security.