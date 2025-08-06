Uttarkashi cloudburst: Indian Army leads rescue operations in Dharali as flash flood toll rises

The Indian Army on Wednesday announced that more than 70 individuals have been rescued in Dharali, Uttarakhand, amid large-scale search and relief efforts following devastating landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains.

The Army confirmed on X that two additional rescue and relief columns have been mobilised to Gangotri and Dharali, and that earth-moving equipment has been deployed to clear the blocked road axis from Harshil to Dharali.

Drones and rescue dogs are being used to locate stranded civilians in the flood-hit area, while evacuated individuals are receiving medical assistance and food.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with focused efforts to reach every affected person.

The Army stated that it remains fully committed to providing all possible support and assistance to the affected population.

The rescue operations follow flash floods that hit Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least four persons and leaving dozens feared washed away.

The deluge, triggered by heavy rainfall, impacted the Kheer Ganga river and struck the town of Dharali, located 8,600 feet above sea level.

Eyewitness videos showed massive waves tearing through the town, destroying buildings, sweeping away homes and engulfing residents.

Rescuers resumed operations in Dharali on Wednesday morning amid continuing rainfall, digging through the rubble to find victims.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the region to survey the rescue efforts being carried out by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local residents. So far, 130 people have been saved.

Colonel Harshvardhan, commanding officer of 14 Rajputana Rifles, who is leading the Indian Army’s rescue operations in Harsil, said more than 70 civilians were rescued on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to ANI, he stated that crossings had been established from Dharali to Mukhwa village and to Harsil, allowing movement of both civilians and personnel from the civil administration and police.

He added that 70 to 80 civilians were brought to the army camp, in addition to around 100 who had stayed there overnight.

Col Harshvardhan also reported that several routes remain cut off and there is no mobile network in the affected areas, further complicating relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, especially in the hill districts, raising fears of further disruptions.

The Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has released emergency contact numbers for those in need: 01374222126, 01374222722, and 9456556431.