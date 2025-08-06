‘Donald Trump’ and ‘Lord Ram’ in Bihar: Trinamool flags fake-certificate bids in Bihar amid SIR row

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday pointed to what she described as a growing list of absurd fake residence certificate cases in Bihar and iterated the Opposition’s charge that the Election Commission’s special intensive review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was “nothing but an exercise in mass disenfranchisement.”

"Bihar’s SIR has President Trump from Samastipur & Ram S/O Dashrath & Kaushalya from Khagaria. Only Lord Ram can save us from @ECISVEEP madness!" Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar in Bengal, wrote along with a video message on X (formerly Twitter).

She said that 65 lakh voters had been removed from the rolls while the government “refuses to have a discussion on this.”

Moitra claimed that “more and more bizarre cases” were surfacing in the SIR, which the Election Commission says is “comprehensive” and “accurate”.

“We have in the district of Samastipur an online application in the name of Donald Trump. The request was made on the 29th of July through the government portal from Mohiuddinnagar block, and it's using a photo of Donald Trump and listing a local address in Hasanpur village in Mohiuddinnagar,” she said.

“The second is in Khagaria district where officials have found resident certificate applications in the name of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and even a crow. These forms include mythical or animal photos and made-up names and addresses,” Moitra added.

“The Lord Ram application lists Raja Dashrath and Ma Kaushalya as the parents. The village is Ayodhya, but it's in Khagaria district, not in Uttar Pradesh. So this is the state of the SIR application. These are just two or three instances... The circus continues. Thank you,” she said.

The official handle of the All India Trinamool Congress also posted a video of Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who called the SIR process “hasty, shoddy, and riddled with anomalies.”

Ghose said: “The entire special intensive revision exercise concerning electoral roles that the Election Commission is carrying out in Bihar has already thrown up some rather shocking and surprising anomalies. We have already seen that an application has been filed in the name of a dog... Clearly, this entire exercise is shoddy… has been conducted in a hasty manner. The Election Commission must rethink this entire exercise… It is hasty, it is shoddy. There are too many anomalies in place.”

Earlier on Tuesday, NDTV reported on a fake residence certificate application in Samastipur’s Mohiuddinnagar zone, where an unidentified person submitted an online request using Trump’s name and photo, listing a false local address. Filed on July 29 and recorded under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735, it was rejected after officials found tampered details.

The Mohiuddinnagar circle officer was quoted as saying that it was a “serious violation under the IT Act” and confirmed that a cybercrime complaint had been lodged.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” the officer said, adding that investigators are tracking the IP address and login credentials used.

This is not an isolated incident — recent weeks have seen applications under names like ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Nitish Kumari’, and ‘Sonalika Taractor’ in Patna, East Champaran, Nalanda, and other districts.