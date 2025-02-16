Maharashtra alliances face testing times as ‘frenemies’ play political games for dominance

From Sharad Pawar praising Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders’ meetings with CM Devendra Fadnavis, the state politics seems to be heading for a churn amid unease among the opposition MVA and ruling Mahayuti allies.

Barely three months after the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fought a high-pitched battle in the Maharashtra assembly polls, which the BJP-led alliance swept by bagging 230 of the 288 seats, differences have cropped up within both blocs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Lok Sabha and assembly polls last year, civic body elections, including in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, will be another high-stakes battle that parties are gearing up for in the state.

Notably, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have met CM Fadnavis at least three times in the last two-and-a-half months.

Aaditya Thackeray has met the CM twice, Uddhav once, while other senior Sena (UBT) leaders have also called on Fadnavis separately.

Earlier, leaders from Thackeray’s party had fiercely criticised Fadnavis and accused him of engineering a split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 through Shinde.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis also met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, sparking a buzz of an alliance between the BJP and MNS.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande claimed parties from both alliances are “flirting with enemies”, especially ahead of the local body polls which will be like a mini-Vidhan Sabha election.

“They are all testing waters. The development should be viewed as posturing and nothing major is expected to happen. They are trying to tell their partners that not all options are over,” Deshpande said.

In the ruling Mahayuti, the opposition claims of disquiet between Fadnavis and Shiv Sena head Shinde, who have switched roles after the 2024 state elections. Besides BJP and Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Ajit Pawar is the third Mahayuti constituent.

The latest trigger for apparent discord was the appointment of guardian ministers. While BJP’s Girish Mahajan and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare were made guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts, respectively, the list did not include Shiv Sena ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Bharat Gogawale.

The appointment of guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad was subsequently put on hold after the Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over it.

However, it is the MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT), where problems appear plenty. It also comes at a time when MVA leaders, especially many from Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena (UBT) have joined the Shinde-led Sena.

On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for felicitating Shinde in New Delhi and honouring him with an award instituted in the name of Maratha warrior Mahadji Shinde.

Pawar even went on to praise Shinde, irking Sena (UBT), which likened it to honouring a “betrayer”.

During his visit to Delhi, just two days after Shinde’s felicitation by Pawar, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who faced a poll rout in the national capital, but not the NCP (SP) chief.

Several leaders of the Sena (UBT) have openly suggested the party should chart its course solo.

After the electoral drubbing, Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve, who is Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, said the Congress became over confident following a good showing in the Lok Sabha elections and its leaders started deliberating on portfolios even before Maharashtra polls results were out.

Against this backdrop, increased meetings between the opposition and ruling parties’ leaders assume significance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.