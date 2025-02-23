MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
M K Stalin indicates decrease in Loksabha seats, following family 'planning campaign'

Stalin had earlier also touched upon the subject, saying the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people to think about raising '16 children,' alluding to a Tamil saying on 16 kinds of wealth

PTI Published 23.02.25, 04:53 PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday said the state was facing the situation of possible decrease in Parliamentary seats because it implemented the family planning programme.

Stalin had earlier also touched upon the subject, saying the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people to think about raising "16 children," alluding to a Tamil saying on 16 kinds of wealth.

On Sunday, at a wedding of a senior party functionary in his Kolathur constituency here, Stalin also urged the newly weds to give their children proper Tamil names.

He said the family "planning campaign" underlines the need for a well-planned family with a focus on the number of children.

"Because we properly followed that continuously, there is a situation of reducing the number of Parliamentary seats as part of the delimitation exercise," the CM said.

Tamil Nadu, which has 39 LS seats, has been opposed to any reduction in their numbers following delimitation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

