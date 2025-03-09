Ludhiana factory collapse: Death toll rises to two as rescue teams continue search efforts

One more worker died in the factory building collapse here while the rescue operation was still on as another worker was stated to be trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday.

The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, they said.

On Saturday evening, a worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, were undertaking the rescue operation, the officials said.

Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

An eyewitness on Saturday said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that two workers have died in the incident.

The rescue operations are still going on to locate one worker who is stated to be trapped beneath the debris after the incident that occurred around 5 pm Saturday, the officials said.

Due to the substantial amount of debris, rescue teams are removing it carefully using manual equipment, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Jorwal said a magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased while the government will cover the medical expenses for the workers who were injured in the incident, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.