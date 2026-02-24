MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Lucknow University mosque closure sparks tension between students and ABVP

Dispute centres on locked shrine at Lal Baradari with students alleging curbs on namaz while administration cites safety and repair concerns

Piyush Srivastava Published 24.02.26, 07:55 AM
Lucknow University mosque row

Lucknow University File picture

The closure of a mosque on the Lucknow University campus brought Muslim students and ABVP members to the brink of a scuffle on Monday.

At the centre of the controversy is the shrine attached to the Lal Baradari, a 200-year-old monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim students have accused the university administration of closing the gates of the mosque, where they used to offer namaz, to further their Hindutva agenda. Students affiliated to the ABVP termed it a safety measure undertaken before repairing the dilapidated shrine.

Several Muslim students said the LU authorities were trying to stop a centuries-old tradition in its bid to “saffronise the institution”.

“This followed the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the university on February 18. Bhagwat was felicitated by the university administration and he held a meeting with the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS,” said Mohammad Arman, a student of the university.

“I have been offering namaz in the masjid of Lal Baradari for two years. We also organise Roza Iftar there. We offered namaz there on Sunday afternoon, but found it locked and barricaded by the police when we reached there later in the day. When we informed the vice-chancellor, he said it was done for our safety. If it is indeed so, why didn’t they lock and repair the mosque before Ramzan?”
he said.

He said the university was being run by “Hindutva forces, who are
destroying the secular fabric of India and the country’s culture”.

RELATED TOPICS

Lucknow University Mosque
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
In this image received on Feb. 23, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bahujan activists, at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's names appearing in Epstein files

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT