regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma takes over as army's Northern Commander amid heightened tensions with Pakistan

Lieutenant General Sharma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington

PTI Published 01.05.25, 04:55 PM
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma. Wikipedia.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, a decorated officer with rich operational experience, on Thursday assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, officials said.

He succeeded Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, who superannuated on April 30.

"Lt Gen Sharma assumed the appointment of GOC-in-C, Northern Command, today. The general officer has rich operational experience. He commanded an infantry battalion, brigade and division along the Line of Control, and has commanded a strike corps in the Western Sector," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Lt Gen Sharma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He was commissioned into the Madras Regiment in December 1987.

He is qualified on the Higher Command Course and has also attended a course at the National Defence College, New Delhi.

Lt Gen Sharma has varied exposure in staff and instructional appointments, including being a staff officer in a UN mission, the statement said.

"He has held important appointments at the Military Operations Directorate and Military Secretary Branch in the Army Headquarters. He was also the Director General of Military Operations and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) prior to taking over as GOC-in-C, Northern Command," the statement said.

On assuming the command, the general officer conveyed his greetings to all ranks, and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work done by his predecessors and all ranks of the Northern Command.

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar superannuated on Wednesday after completing an illustrious career of four decades in the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the Army expressed "deep gratitude for his exemplary leadership, utmost professionalism and unblemished service to the nation".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Indian Army Pakistan
