India debunks Pakistani claims that army Northern Commander removed after Pahalgam attack

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has dismissed speculation that the departure of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar from the Northern Command is linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Following a wave of misinformation, particularly from pro-Pakistan social media handles, the fact check unit clarified that Lt Gen Kumar is retiring on April 30 upon reaching the age of superannuation.

The post on X described the rumours of his removal as "fake."

The PIB further confirmed that Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, currently serving as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), will take over as the new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command on May 1. The appointment was cleared by the government before the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost.

Rumours suggesting an internal rift or disciplinary action against Lt Gen Kumar in the aftermath of the attack have been denied.

Authorities have not confirmed any claims of a failed false flag operation or the arrest of the outgoing commander, as some conspiracy theories have suggested.

Lieutenant General Sharma is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff. Previously, he has served as the DGMO at Army Headquarters and as the Commander of the Ambala-based Kharga (Strike) Corps.His earlier postings include Director General of Military Operations and Director General of Information Warfare.

Recently, when the Army Chief visited Srinagar, Lt. Gen. Sharma also accompanied him for a security review as he will soon assume responsibility.

The Indian Army has not issued a public statement on the rumours, but the PIB’s clarification forms part of a wider attempt to check disinformation during a time of rising military and diplomatic tensions.