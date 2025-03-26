Lok Sabha passes bill to set up 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University in Gujarat's Anand

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up 'Tribhuvan Sahkari University' in Gujarat's Anand with an aim to create a qualified manpower for co-operative societies.

The university has been named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, who was one of the pioneers of cooperative movement in India and instrumental in laying foundation of Amul, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said during a debate on the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025.

The Amul's journey started in 1946 has transformed into the world's biggest dairy brand with a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore, he said.

The proposed university will also address the long pending issue of capacity building of employees and board members in the co-operative sector in a pan-India and focused manner.

According to the Bill, the present education and training infrastructure in the co-operative sector is "fragmented and grossly inadequate" to meet the present and future demand for qualified manpower and capacity building of existing employees in co-operative societies.

The bill said it is essential that a comprehensive, integrated and standardised structure is created for education, training and research by establishing a national university to ensure a stable, adequate and quality supply of professionally qualified manpower for different categories of jobs in co-operatives such as managerial, supervisory, administrative, technical and operational.

