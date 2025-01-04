MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Leopard attacks humans in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, dies after being 'caught' by villagers

A forest officer said the leopard entered a mosque near Majhauli village of Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and injured four people

PTI Published 04.01.25, 07:43 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Wikipedia

A leopard who injured four people in an attack on Saturday died after being "caught" by the villagers.

A forest officer said the leopard entered a mosque near Majhauli village of Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and injured four people.

He said the leopard, caught by some villagers, fainted in custody and died on the way to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Niranjan Surve told PTI that an investigation was ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard's death.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

