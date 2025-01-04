Leopard attacks humans in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, dies after being 'caught' by villagers

A leopard who injured four people in an attack on Saturday died after being "caught" by the villagers.

A forest officer said the leopard entered a mosque near Majhauli village of Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and injured four people.

He said the leopard, caught by some villagers, fainted in custody and died on the way to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Niranjan Surve told PTI that an investigation was ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard's death.

