Ladakh secures distinct identity in Aadhaar records; J&K label dropped

Nearly seven years after being carved out as a separate Union territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Ladakh has finally secured a distinct identity in Aadhaar records, with the 'Jammu and Kashmir' label now replaced with 'Ladakh'.

The development, addressing a long-pending public demand, was carried out following the intervention of newly-appointed Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena, a spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan said.

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Despite the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2019, Aadhaar records of people of Ladakh continued to bear the name of the earlier state of Jammu and Kashmir in the 'State' field - causing widespread hassles and drawing grievances from various quarters.

Taking serious note of the prolonged pendency in this matter, the L-G directed the Union territory administration to resolve the issue at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

Subsequently, the administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The long-awaited correction has now been successfully implemented, ensuring that Ladakh's distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar, he added.

The continued reflection of 'Jammu and Kashmir' in Aadhaar records of Ladakh residents had been causing considerable inconvenience to people. Residents were facing difficulty in using Aadhaar as a valid document for identity and address while availing various services, as the 'State' field in the Aadhaar did not correspond to the post-reorganisation status of Ladakh.

The issue not only created hardship for citizens but also affected proper representation of the Union territory in Aadhaar-linked records and progress reports.

The L-G said the development would greatly benefit the residents of Ladakh by removing procedural hurdles and enabling seamless access to services.

"Ensuring that the identity of Ladakh is accurately reflected in official records is not only an administrative necessity, but also a matter of the identity and convenience for our people. The successful resolution of this long-pending issue, reflects the Union territory administration's commitment to responsive governance, ease of living, and ensuring that the unique identity of Ladakh is properly represented across all official platforms," Saxena said.

To resolve the issue, the administration, in coordination with UIDAI, devised an innovative mechanism to update the 'State' field centrally.

Instead of requiring each resident to individually visit Aadhaar centres for correction, the updation of records was carried out on the basis of PIN codes specific to Ladakh. These PIN codes were verified in coordination with the Department of Posts and shared with UIDAI, the spokesperson said.

He said this development has brought significant relief to people of Ladakh, as they no longer need to visit Aadhaar centres individually for updating their records.

Residents can now easily download their updated e-Aadhaar from the official UIDAI portal, and those wishing to obtain a PVC Aadhaar card may order it online by paying a nominal fee, the spokesperson said.

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