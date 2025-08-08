MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Kurta-salwar' not allowed: Delhi restaurant denies entry to couple in Indian attire; CM orders probe

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. In the video, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing

PTI Published 08.08.25, 04:35 PM

Sourced from X

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action after a video showing a couple being denied entry to a restaurant over Indian attire began circulating on the internet.

"A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter)," Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said in a X post on Friday.

"This is 'unacceptable' in Delhi," Mishra said, citing the video of the incident posted by a social media user on X.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. In the video, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing.

The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

