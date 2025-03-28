Kunal Kamra moves Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail amid row over Shinde ‘gaddar’ remarks

Amid an escalating row over his subtle parody targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday approached the Madras High Court for protection from arrest, according to Livelaw. The 36-year-old stand-up comedian's content kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra.

Kamra’s counsel V Suresh mentioned the petition for an urgent hearing before Justice Sundar Mohan. The case is likely to be heard during the court’s afternoon session on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a show Kamra had made some comments on Eknath Shinde - without naming him - through a satirical version of the song Bholi si surat from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. The satirical song also had a mention of gaddar.

While ending his show, the comedian had also shown a copy of the Constitution to the audience and said, "For all of the people who will not like this show, I have something for you... This is the Constitution of India and this is what allows me to do what I do."

Numerous FIRs have been filed against the stand-up comedian for his alleged remarks against Shinde.



Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club on Sunday and a case was filed against him. Kunal Kamra said he would cooperate with the police but would not apologise for his remarks.

"I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra wrote and added that his statement was exactly what "Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM)".

Kamra also spoke about his right to freedom of speech and expression while calling out "politicians threatening to teach him a lesson".

"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system. However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me."

Kamra said the vandalism at the venue was "senseless" and compared it to someone overturning a truck carrying tomatoes because they didn't like the butter chicken served to them.

Breaking his silence on the escalating political row, Shinde drew a similarity between comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at him to taking "supari" (contract) to speak against someone. He also maintained that there should be decorum while making a satire; otherwise the "action causes a reaction".

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde added.