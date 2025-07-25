MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 July 2025

DRDO tests drone-fired precision guided missile, Rajnath Singh hails ‘major boost to India’s defence capabilities’

Flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 were held in the National Open Area Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Our Web Desk Published 25.07.25, 11:11 AM
The image Union defence minister Rajnath Singh shared of the missile test.

The image Union defence minister Rajnath Singh shared of the missile test. X/@rajnathsingh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out flight trials of a drone-fired precision guided missile, defence minister Rajnath Singh announced Friday.

“In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh,” Singh wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies,” he added.

Also Read

The move comes amid learnings from the four-day conflict with Pakistan post Operation Sindoor, which underlined the changed nature of modern warfare.

India will launch a $234 million (Rs 20 billion) incentive programme for civil and military drone makers, Reuters had reported earlier this month, citing government sources.

The idea is to reduce reliance on imported components and counter Pakistan's programme built on support from China and Turkey.

The programme for three years will cover manufacture of drones, components, software, counter drone systems, and services. In 2021, India had in 2021 launched a production-linked incentive scheme for Rs 1.2 billion to promote drone start-ups, which were struggling to raise capital and invest in research.

RELATED TOPICS

Defence Research And Development Organisation (DRDO) Drones Missile Rajnath Singh Defence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US aviation administration rules out Boeing fuel control unit fault in AI crash probe

Air India said on Tuesday it has completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanism on all 787 and 737 aircraft, with no issues detected
The image Union defence minister Rajnath Singh shared of the missile test.
Quote left Quote right

DRDO has carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT