Tiki Mohini Mallik from KISS selected for Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain

First year student to compete in the under-63kg weight category as KISS continues its legacy of producing young athletes for international sporting platforms

Our Correspondent Published 26.10.25, 04:58 AM
Tiki Mohini Mallik

Tiki Mohini Mallik Sourced by the Telegraph

Tiki Mohini Mallik, a first year student of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), has been selected to represent India in the under-63kg weight category at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, to be held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31, 2025.

Mallik’s achievement marks another proud milestone in KISS’s record of nurturing young sporting talents who excel on national and international platforms.

Expressing her gratitude, Mallik said: “I am deeply thankful to professor Achyuta Samanta, founder of the institute, for his continuous encouragement and visionary leadership. His guidance and the holistic support system at KISS have inspired me to pursue my sporting dreams and represent my country.”

Congratulating her on the achievement, Achyuta Samanta said: “This is a proud moment for KIIT and KISS, and for Indian weightlifting. The participation of our student at such a prestigious international event is not only a recognition of her hard work and determination but also a reflection of the strong sporting culture and comprehensive support provided by KIIT and KISS.”

