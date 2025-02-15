MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Kerala government criticises Centre's one-month time frame for Wayanad rehabilitation loan

The Centre’s letter addressed to the Kerala additional chief secretary (finance)on sanctioning the interest-free loan for 16 projects on Friday states that the loan amount has to be utilised by March 31 for the financial year 2024-25, which has triggered anger

Cynthia Chandran Published 15.02.25, 06:42 AM
Pinarayi Vijayan.

Pinarayi Vijayan. File picture

The one-month time frame advised by the BJP-led Centre to utilise the capital investment loan of 529.5 crore towards the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad has come under flak from the Kerala government and the Opposition alike.

The Centre’s letter addressed to the Kerala additional chief secretary (finance)on sanctioning the interest-free loan for 16 projects on Friday states that the loan amount has to be utilised by March 31 for the financial year 2024-25, which has triggered anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the interest-free loan under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI) to the state government has to be repaid in 50 years.

The Kerala government had sought 535 crore for reconstruction of the disaster-affected areas.

The Centre’s order issued by Chinmay Pundlikrao Gotmare, the director of publicfinance-states division, has also warned that Kerala has to ensure that there is no duplication in funding of the projects approved under the scheme either with the funds provided by the Centre or the state. The state government will receive the loan in 10 working days.

RELATED TOPICS

Wayanad Kerala Government Narendra Modi Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India faces Trump tariff heat: Trade tensions reach boiling point for PM Modi & Co.

India’s negotiators found themselves out of aces, appearing to buckle in the face of dire threats from a rampant Trump who once again spoke forcefully about his desire to wrest a level playing field for American goods and services
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Nation deserves to know who is responsible for the attack and where 300 kg RDX came from

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT