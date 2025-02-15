Kerala government criticises Centre's one-month time frame for Wayanad rehabilitation loan

The one-month time frame advised by the BJP-led Centre to utilise the capital investment loan of ₹529.5 crore towards the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad has come under flak from the Kerala government and the Opposition alike.

The Centre’s letter addressed to the Kerala additional chief secretary (finance)on sanctioning the interest-free loan for 16 projects on Friday states that the loan amount has to be utilised by March 31 for the financial year 2024-25, which has triggered anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the interest-free loan under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI) to the state government has to be repaid in 50 years.

The Kerala government had sought ₹535 crore for reconstruction of the disaster-affected areas.

The Centre’s order issued by Chinmay Pundlikrao Gotmare, the director of publicfinance-states division, has also warned that Kerala has to ensure that there is no duplication in funding of the projects approved under the scheme either with the funds provided by the Centre or the state. The state government will receive the loan in 10 working days.