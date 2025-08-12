Kerala: CPM calls Archbishop opportunist; church says remark rhetoric of ‘fascist forces’

Kerala’s CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan has accused Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of political opportunism over the arrests of nuns in Chhattisgarh, drawing a rebuke from the Catholic Church.

Speaking at an NGO union event in Taliparamba, Kannur, on Monday, Govindan alleged that the Archbishop frequently shifted his political position.

“When nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh, he spoke out against the BJP. When bail was granted, he praised Amit Shah and others. Priests even went with cake. With such mood swings, neither Christians, Muslims nor Communists will be saved,” Govindan said.

The Thalassery Archdiocese condemned the remarks as “degrading” and compared them to the rhetoric of “fascist forces.”

In a statement issued late Monday, it said the suggestion that bishops could only speak after “taking instructions from the AKG Centre”, the CPI(M) state headquarters, reflected a “hidden authoritarian mindset.”

The Archdiocese rejected the claim that the Archbishop had changed his stance on the Chhattisgarh arrests, insisting he had opposed what it called the “unconstitutional” actions of the central government and the Sangh Parivar.

“Do not use your own character flaws as the measure to judge others,” the statement said.

Two nuns from Kerala were arrested in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, sparking political and Church protests in Kerala.

While the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condemned the arrest, calling it BJP-RSS mob rule and a grave attack on minority rights, demanding their immediate release and accountability for the injustice, the Kerala BJP unit distanced itself from the Chhattisgarh government’s stand, while opposition parties and minority rights groups also voiced outrage.

“Two Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh after being targeted for their faith- this isn’t justice, it’s BJP-RSS mob rule. It reflects a dangerous pattern: systematic persecution of minorities under this regime,” the leader of Opposition wrote on X, sharing a post by Congress leader K.C. Venugopal.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi called it a grave attack on minority rights.

Also Read The detention of two Christian nuns, without legal basis is a grave attack on minority rights

“The detention of two Christian nuns—Sister Vandanha and Sister Preethi along with others, without legal basis and on false allegations of conversion and trafficking, is a grave attack on minority rights,” she posted on X.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had rejected Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s assertion that the nuns were involved in trafficking and conversion.

“We believe that no such things have happened there. It is an allegation. Let's see later who has made all these things and for what,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that the priority was to protect the nuns and ensure their safe return.

Sai had alleged that three women of Narayanpur were promised nursing training followed by jobs and an attempt was being made to convert them by human trafficking by luring them.

BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony was sent to Chhattisgarh to coordinate with local authorities. Antony met deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who assured the matter would be handled.

Antony declined to comment further, citing the sub judice status of the case.

When asked about alleged misconduct by Bajrang Dal activists during the incident, Chandrasekhar said: “We will strongly condemn the unjustified act by anyone… Bajrang Dal is an independent organisation. If they do wrong and act against justice, they will be punished.”

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council condemned the arrests as “painful and unacceptable” and demanded the Centre act.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India expressed “deep anguish and alarm” over “hostility and violence” faced by minorities, criticising law enforcement’s “disturbing apathy.”

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar called the charges “strange and shocking.” Speaking to PTI videos, he said: “What is this human trafficking from Durg station to Agra station? Has this country become a banana republic?”

He had accused the BJP of systematically targeting minorities, citing more than 800 attacks on Christians last year.