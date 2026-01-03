Kerala Cong to focus on SIR at meet before polls amid voter inclusion push

The Congress leadership will meet in Wayanad on January 4-5 to fine-tune its strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, placing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls at the centre of discussions.

Sources said the party would aggressively include the maximum number of names in the voter list so that their “prospects in the elections” are not affected.

The urgency follows the release of the SIR draft list on December 23, which shows that 24.08 lakh names have been deleted or flagged across the state. Congress leaders estimate this could translate into a loss of over 17,000 voters per Assembly constituency if corrective steps are not taken.

During the recent local body elections, the Congress had campaigned hard for the inclusion of as many names as possible in the voter list. This is believed to have helped the party win the elections, considered a semi-final ahead of the Assembly elections this summer. A Congress source said the chief electoral officer of Kerala had asked all parties to raise complaints regarding the draft list by January 22.

A source close to leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that apart from the SIR, the Wayanad camp will also discuss the sectors that

must be included in the party poll manifesto.