Kerala comes together to bid adieu to Pahalgam terror attack victim N. Ramachandran

A sea of mourners from various walks of life gathered at a crematorium in Edappally to bid a final farewell to N. Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The 65-year-old Kochi native was laid to rest with full state honours.

Among those who paid their respects were Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar, Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Union minister of state Suresh Gopi, Kerala ministers P. Rajeeve and A.K. Saseendran, Congress leader V.D. Satheesan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Ernakulam district collector N.S.K. Umesh.

Gopi stayed at Ramachandran’s house till the completion of the final rites.

Kerala police accorded a guard of honour to Ramachandran at his house before the body was taken to the crematorium. Accompanied by grieving relatives and friends, the body was placed for public homage.

A steady stream of people paid their respects for about four hours, some offering flowers and others folding their hands in silence. Many consoled his wife, Sheela, daughter Arathi and son Suresh. Slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" rent the air.

The funeral took place at 12.40pm.

Ramachandran, a Gulf returnee, was shot dead by terrorists in front of his daughter and twin grandsons in Pahalgam where they had gone on a family vacation.