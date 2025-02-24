MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala BJP leader P C George surrenders after court rejects bail in hate speech case

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion

PTI Published 24.02.25, 12:50 PM
BJP leader P C George

BJP leader P C George Facebook/pcgeorgeofficial

BJP leader P C George surrendered before a court in Erattupetta in this district, on Monday in connection with a hate speech case.

"We have received information that George has appeared before the court," a police officer told reporters here.

George's move came as the police sought to take him into custody after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

On Saturday, George had requested the police for an extension until February 24 to appear before them for investigation in connection with the hate speech case.

Dismissing his petition, the High Court observed that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police. The case was based on a complaint by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of inciting religious hatred.

He was booked under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the BNS, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

