Kejriwal rubbishes LG inquiry in Mahila Samman Yojana, says BJP afraid of defeat

The BJP is panicked with the announcement of Rs 2,100 payment to women under 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and it is trying to stop the scheme fearing defeat in the upcoming polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal also rubbished an order by LG for enquiry into collection of details of women through registration under the scheme as "fake," saying the monetary promise was a poll announcement.

"We announced Rs 2,100 per month to all eligible women in Delhi under Mahila Samman Yojna and free treatment of the senior citizen under Sanjeevani Yojna, after forming government in Delhi. What are they going to enquire?" Kejriwal said.

The AAP national convenor alleged that the BJP was trying the government's schemes just so that it could have a chance at defeating it in the February election.

Earlier in the day, the LG office shared a letter announcing an inquiry against private persons allegedly gathering personal details of women in the name of Mahila Samman Yojana, The LG in the letter said that the chief secretary of the Delhi government may bring the matter to the knowledge of the Election Commission of India through the chief electoral office given that sthe alleged canvassing was happening ahead of the election.

