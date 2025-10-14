MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Qatar Airways flight to Hong Kong diverted to Ahmedabad after mid-air technical issue

The decision to resume the flight will be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft at the airport

PTI Published 14.10.25, 04:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Hong Kong-bound Qatar Airways flight, which took off from Doha on Tuesday morning, was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure after it developed some technical issues mid-air, an official said.

As per the official website of the Qatar Airways, flight QR816 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 9 am and was "diverted" to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad at around 2.40 pm.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight of Qatar Airways was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 2.40 pm," an airport official said.

The decision to resume the flight will be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft at the airport, he said.

The airline's website stated that the flight would depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of the airport at 5.30 pm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

