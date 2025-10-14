Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questions Bengaluru roads, garbage; Priyank Kharge says ‘work in progress’

Karnataka rural development minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said he was unsure “which part of Bengaluru” an overseas visitor, who accompanied Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, had seen, after she highlighted concerns over potholes and garbage in the city.

Kharge added that infrastructure work is ongoing and the state is committed to improving roads and civic amenities.

"As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge told ANI on Tuesday.

Karnataka minister MB Patil called Mazumdar-Shaw a “big asset” to the state and the country, and added that the city has also “given back to her.”

Patil noted that while potholes and heavy rainfall were problems in the past, the government has already invested “thousands of crores” to improve the roads.

Bengaluru’s potholes and garbage problem once again drew attention on Monday after Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared an overseas visitor’s concerns on X.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?’” Shaw wrote in her post.

The comment reflects growing scrutiny over Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure, especially the city’s roads and lack of cleanliness, which have been repeatedly highlighted by citizens.

Last week, deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed the city’s garbage issues, claiming he has moved “heaven and earth” to resolve them.

Shivakumar alleged the involvement of a “big garbage mafia” that has delayed progress and described Bengaluru’s traffic congestion as a challenge shared by global and national cities.

“Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don’t go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad,” PTI quoted him.

He added that Karnataka’s openness to criticism via traditional and social media sets it apart from other states.

Earlier in September, Shivakumar stated that potholes are natural outcomes of heavy rain and traffic, not deliberate negligence. He reported that over 7,000 potholes have been filled, with more than 5,000 still pending. The Police Commissioner has been asked to submit a report on remaining potholes.

Bengaluru’s road woes recently gained wider attention after Canadian YouTuber Caleb Friesen posted a video documenting poor pedestrian paths from Majestic bus stand to a nearby coffee shop.

Friesen’s 30-minute clip, showing “tunnel juice, barbed wire, desire paths, pavement pudding, [and] a stairwell into a drain,” sparked nationwide discussion about civic neglect.

Friesen clarified he did not intend to single out Bengaluru, noting that cities in the US, including New York, have worse conditions in certain areas. “I feel safe to explore places here in India. Can’t say I’d feel the same in America (or even Canada),” he said.

In response to public concerns, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced last month that all city roads must be made motorable within 30 days. He warned that commissioners and chief engineers of the five city corporations will be held accountable for any lapses.

During city inspections, Siddaramaiah suspended an assistant executive engineer for improperly filling a pothole with gravel rather than proper tar or wet mix. He also highlighted ongoing “white topping” projects, including a 5 km stretch of Hennur Road, costing Rs 13 crore per km.