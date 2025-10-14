Haryana cop shoots self, blames IPS officer Puran Kumar who died by suicide last week

Investigating officer Sandeep Lather, who was handling the Rohtak extortion case, died by suicide on Tuesday, News18 reported.

Sandeep, posted as an assistant sub-inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth".

CNN News18 has exclusively accessed Lather’s suicide note and video, Lather said the ADGP’s staff officer was “absolutely corrupt". He claims the officer was deputing corrupt officials and transferring them on the basis of caste.

