MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Haryana cop shoots self, blames IPS officer Puran Kumar who died by suicide last week

Sandeep Lather says in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for 'truth'

Our Web Desk Published 14.10.25, 03:23 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Investigating officer Sandeep Lather, who was handling the Rohtak extortion case, died by suicide on Tuesday, News18 reported.

Sandeep, posted as an assistant sub-inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth".

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN News18 has exclusively accessed Lather’s suicide note and video, Lather said the ADGP’s staff officer was “absolutely corrupt". He claims the officer was deputing corrupt officials and transferring them on the basis of caste.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates

RELATED TOPICS

Haryana Suicide
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana cop shoots self, blames IPS officer Puran Kumar who died by suicide last week

Sandeep Lather says in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for 'truth'
Rahul Gandhi at the residence of late Y. Puran Kumar (IPS) in Chandigarh to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family
Quote left Quote right

If you are a Dalit, you can be suppressed and thrown out. This is not acceptable for us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT