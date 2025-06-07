Karnataka reports two more Covid deaths, state tally reaches nine

Karnataka registered two more Covid-related deaths on Saturday, pushing the tally to nine in the state, said health department officials.

A 46-year-old man from Ballari and a 78-year-old man from Belagavi, who were admitted for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections, passed away on June 5. Both had tested positive for Covid-19, said a bulletin from the health department.

On Saturday, the state reported 57 new cases, chalking the cumulative tally for the year to 894.

