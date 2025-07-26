‘Obscenity’ lock on 25 OTT platforms as Centre cracks down on vulgar content

The Centre has blocked several digital platforms, including websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms, for allegedly showing obscene content.

These OTT platforms are ALTT, Hulchul App, Ullu, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, NeonX VIP, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, ShowHit, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Fugi, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, MoodX, Triflicks, and Mojflix.

A government source said the Union information and broadcasting ministry had blocked these on Wednesday for “having obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic content”.

The source said the action was taken in consultation with the ministries of home, women and child development, and electronics and IT, as well as the department of legal affairs, industry bodies Ficci and CII, and experts in the field of women’s rights and child rights.

These platforms have faced action for content that included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity, the depiction of nudity and sex in several “inappropriate” contexts including family relationships, and violations of the Information Technology Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the criminal code, the source said.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights had last year complained against Ullu and ALTT — previously called Alt Balaji and founded by TV series producer Ekta Kapoor, who is no longer in a leadership role.

The reality show House Arrest, anchored by actor Ajaz Khan on Ullu, was taken down in May on the ministry’s orders.

The government source said the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council had found that some of the scenes on ALTT had sex and nudity that was being shown without any contextual justification and just to augment viewership.

The council also found that while Ullu temporarily removed or edited the web series, it either re-uploaded or published the unedited version after a certain period, attempting to circumvent the warnings.

Hearing a public interest litigation against several

platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Ullu, ALTT and others earlier this year, the Supreme Court had said that action against OTT platforms was not in the court’s domain.