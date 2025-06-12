MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to RCB official, 3 others in Bengaluru stampede case

Court asks accused to surrender passports; 11 had died in stampede during RCB title celebration event

PTI Published 12.06.25, 05:07 PM
Marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Nikhil Sosale, in black, and DNA entertainment private limited officials, in black masks, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar among others being taken to court after their arrest in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, June 6, 2025

Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered interim release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and there others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

Others who got relief from the High Court are Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the event organising company DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, who were also arrested on June 6.

The Court asked the arrested persons to surrender their passport.

The stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy stadium claimed the lives of 11 people during an event organised to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

The case came up for hearing before Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who had reserved the verdict on interim plea by Sosale after hearing arguments on June 11.

Sosale and other petitioners are presently in judicial custody.

On June 9, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Sosale and other three arrested individuals before a local magistrate court, seeking nine-day custody. But the magistrate court had deferred the matter awaiting HC decision.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

