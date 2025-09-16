Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in spotlight as police rescue abducted driver from Pune home

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is no stranger to controversy and is under scrutiny over her civil services candidature, has returned to the spotlight after Pune police rescued an abducted truck driver from her residence during a dramatic operation.

On Sunday, Navi Mumbai police traced 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, a concrete mixer truck driver, to Khedkar’s bungalow in Pune’s Baner area, hours after he was allegedly bundled into an SUV in a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, obstructed police operations, allegedly helped the two accused escape, and unleashed “ferocious” dogs at the officers.

According to Rabale police in Navi Mumbai, the incident began on Saturday evening when Kumar’s truck brushed against a Land Cruiser on the Mulund-Airoli road.

An argument broke out, after which the SUV’s two occupants, identified later as Puja’s father, Dilip Khedkar, and bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle under the pretext of taking him to a police station.

Instead, they drove him to Pune.

“Based on technical evidence, we traced the vehicle and the victim to a bungalow belonging to Puja Khedkar,” an official said.

When police reached the house, Kumar was released, but the bungalow gate was slammed shut. “Kumar told the police that the two men who abducted him were inside the bungalow,” a Chatushringi police officer said.

Police said Manorama Khedkar initially refused to open the gate.

“A Rabale police officer rang the bell and asked the watchman to call someone from the house. Manorama came out but didn’t open the gate. Police explained the purpose of their visit and sought her cooperation… However, she refused,” the officer added.

She allegedly photographed the FIR and assured officers she would bring the two accused to Chatushringi police station by 3 pm. “Believing her, the police team left the spot.

When they called her around 3 pm, she refused to come and told them to do whatever they wanted to,” the official said.

Also Read No end to Puja Khedkar's woes as engineering firm linked to her mother sealed

The SUV was missing when police returned. Manorama allegedly ensured the vehicle was removed, helped the accused flee, and unleashed two dogs inside the gate to scare officers.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Manorama under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties).

On Monday, a joint team of Navi Mumbai and Pune police entered the premises again by scaling the gate, but Manorama was not found.

“Since no one was present to open the main gate, police personnel jumped over the iron gate and entered the premises. However, Manorama was not found inside,” said Uttam Bhajanawale, senior inspector of Chatushringi police station.

No arrests have been made so far.

This latest episode comes a year after Puja Khedkar’s name dominated national headlines.

In July last year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled Puja’s candidature and barred her from all future examinations after finding she had allegedly availed benefits under the OBC and disability categories through fraudulent means.

The controversy began when she was found using a red-and-blue beacon on her personal car and occupying the chamber of an additional collector without permission during her probation posting.

Pune collector Suhas Divase wrote to the Maharashtra chief secretary that she had been demanding “special privileges not allowed to an IAS probationary officer.”

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed that Khedkar did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer category and pointed out that her father owned assets worth Rs 40 crore.

He also alleged she had submitted fake disability certificates.

According to news agency reports, Khedkar obtained a 7 percent locomotor disability certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in 2022, despite medical findings that did not support such a disability.

UPSC rules require at least 40 percent disability for candidates to qualify under the category.

The UPSC’s detailed probe concluded that she had “fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.”

Khedkar failed to respond within the deadline despite extensions, leading to the cancellation of her candidature.

In July 2024, Manorama was arrested after a video showed her threatening men with a gun at a lodge in Raigad’s Mahad. The Pune Rural Police filed an FIR under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

After a brief judicial custody, she was granted bail on August 3, 2024.