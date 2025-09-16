MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PDP leader Iltija Mufti warns LG of 'severe crisis' as J&K apple trucks stranded on shut highway

Fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir have been stranded for days due to the closure of the critical highway following heavy rains and flash floods, with growers expressing apprehensions of losses

PTI Published 16.09.25, 01:35 PM
Sajad Ahmad, a truck driver sorts and discards rotten apples from boxes on his vehicle stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Sajad Ahmad, a truck driver sorts and discards rotten apples from boxes on his vehicle stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reuters

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the "crisis" being faced by the Union Territory's apple industry owing to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway over the past few weeks.

Fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir have been stranded for days due to the closure of the critical highway following heavy rains and flash floods, with growers expressing apprehensions of losses.

A day earlier, apple growers and traders in Kashmir staged a protest against the highway closure and "government inaction" in the matter.

"Called on Hon'ble L-G Manoj Sinha ji to apprise him of the severe crisis crippling Jammu and Kashmir's apple industry owing to the shutdown of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said Sinha has assured her that smooth movement of trucks on the highway would be expedited to avoid further losses.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

