Neighbour unleashes pet dog, attacks family of six in Delhi over motorcycle parking row

According to police, Shalu, the accused, got into a heated argument with his neighbour Ketan (32) over motorcycle parking

PTI Published 16.09.25, 01:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Six members of a family were injured after their neighbour allegedly set his pet dog on them and also attacked them with his friends during a quarrel over motorcycle parking in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

According to police, Shalu, the accused, got into a heated argument with his neighbour Ketan (32) over motorcycle parking. "During the altercation, Shalu, along with his friends, attacked Ketan and five of his family members. He also unleashed his pet dog on them before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Also Read

All the injured were taken to GTB and JPC Hospitals for treatment. While five were discharged after they were administered medical aid, one person is still under observation, officials said.

Police said a case has been registered at the Welcome police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding. Investigation into the case is underway," the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

