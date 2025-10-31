BJP targets Siddaramaiah after Karnataka tourism body promotes Wayanad tour package

The Karnataka BJP has slammed chief minister Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation posted a message on X promoting Wayanad in Kerala as a scenic tourist destination.

The leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka of the BJP, asked Siddaramaiah how long the state can tolerate a man who behaves like “Wayanad’s district collector and fundraiser”. Ashoka took a jibe at Siddaramaiah for donating ₹10 crore to Wayanad landslide victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka tourism body on Tuesday posted on X a promotion of a two-night, three-day tour package to Wayanad. “Seeking thrill or tranquillity? Find both in Wayanad! Trek scenic trails, chase waterfalls and meet the wild with KSTDC. Your perfect nature escape awaits,” it posted.

The BJP alleged that Siddaramaiah is keen on appeasing the Congress high command to protect his seat. Ashoka rued that northern Karnataka is in the grip of floods, but the government has delayed compensation to the farmers who lost their crops.