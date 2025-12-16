BJD alleges goonda raj in Odisha after attack on party workers in Dharmasala

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday condemned the violence allegedly unleashed by followers of the BJP-supported Independent MLA of Dharmasala against party workers, with leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik describing the incident as a disturbing example of “goonda raj”(gangster rule) in Odisha.

Condemning the attack and demanding strict action against those involved, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the government’s response, or lack thereof, had raised serious questions. “Even though this incident took place in broad daylight, the police administration and the government have remained silent spectators. They have not taken any action against anyone, and it has surprised everyone. What does the BJP government want to show by promoting goonda raj and anarchy in the state? The peace-loving people of Odisha will never accept such anarchy and goonda raj,” Patnaik said.

According to the BJD, the incident occurred on Sunday when party workers had gathered for a meeting at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala BJD MLA Pranab Balabantray in Jenapur area of Jajpur district. The party alleged that supporters of the sitting Dharmasala MLA, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, barged into the premises and attacked those present.

The BJD claimed that at least 15 workers were injured in the clash and that several vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, were vandalised during the attack. The injured were initially admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, following which five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray alleged that the attack was premeditated and aimed at intimidating party workers. “The BJD workers who had gathered at my residence were holding a meeting when they were targeted. They were mercilessly beaten up and many vehicles were vandalised. The attackers also entered my house and ransacked it. Everyone knows who was behind the attack. It was planned and carried out by supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo. Such actions will only embolden criminal elements and destabilise peace in the region,” Balabantray said.

Following the incident, senior BJD leaders and workers staged a dharna in front of the camp office of the director-general of police on Sunday night, demanding immediate arrests. The protest continued on Monday as well. “We are demanding the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the attack on BJD workers. The administration cannot turn a blind eye to such organised violence,” BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said.

However, Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo denied any involvement in the violence and rejected the allegations levelled by the BJD. “None of my supporters were involved in the attack. It was an internal fight where two groups associated with the former MLA engaged in a brawl. At the time of the incident, I was away attending a separate meeting,” Sahoo said.

Stipend hikes

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a significant hike in stipends for postgraduate students of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medical colleges in the state. The stipend for first-year postgraduate students has been increased by 55 per cent, from ₹31,000 to ₹48,000 per month. For second-year students, the stipend has been raised from ₹32,000 to ₹52,000, marking a 62 per cent increase.

For third-year postgraduate students, the monthly stipend has been enhanced from ₹33,000 to ₹55,000, a hike of 67 per cent, according to a release issued by the chief minister’s office. The revised stipend structure will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

